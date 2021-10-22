LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to another Friday in October here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

As part of a Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness series, we will bring you episode ten of a series dubbed 'Stages of Breast Cancer' part three.



Dr. Sampson Asala will provide some tips on how breast cancer spreads. This will help you easily detect if there are any changes in the breast.



For today's programming, a repeat of last week's Friday Debate will air as Joel Eshun hit the streets to find out from football fans their impression of Milovan's first two games as Ghana coach.



Right after, a playback of Moans&Cuddles will air as host Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guest, Mystic Mike of blackpepper.com and HR practitioner, Fransisca Ashong sit to discuss how persons who are engaged in an office romance can balance their relationship with their job.



In the episode, they table the pros and cons of office romance and also outline what one must look out for if they decide to date a colleague at work.



Later on, host of BizTech Ernestina Serwaa Asante brings you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.

In addition to that, Mawuli Ahorlumegah engages an entrepreneur, Henry Agyei Asare on this week's edition of BizTech to discuss youth unemployment in Ghana and how best entrepreneurship can be utilized to combat the menace.



Henry is the Chief Executive Officer of Tentmaker Ghana, an entrepreneurship hub for young Ghanaians.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



