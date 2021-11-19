LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to another Friday in November here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's programming, Friday Debate airs as Joel Eshun speaks with his guests to discuss the fallout from Ghana's game against South Africa.



The South African Football Association has in a letter alleged that their game between the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the FIFA World Cup qualifier was fixed. SAFA has petitioned FIFA to review the game and possibly award a reward as they claim that the match officials manipulated the game.



FIFA on the other hand has responded to the petition from SAFA as they have referred the issue to the Disciplinary Committee.



Later on, Etsey Atisu brings you a GhanaWeb Special with an exclusive insight into the recent tidal waves that affected communities in the Volta Region.



He also engages some residents, businesses among others who have been displaced by the tidal waves.

Host of BizTech Ernestina Serwaa Asante brings you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.



On this edition, we bring you highlights of the just presented 2022 Budget Statement of government. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance and Economic Planning on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 announced a number of tax policy measures, government initiatives to create one million jobs, fiscal policy measures, among others.



The presentation, is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



In addition to today's programming, a playback of Moans and Cuddles will air as host Paulina Deeda Opoku and her guests, discuss the urge that drives lovers to record sex tapes. They also table the risk involved in sending nudes to your partner.



Parliament will later convene in the House to conduct the proceedings of its 3rd meeting of the 8th Parliament.

These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



