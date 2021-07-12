LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to the start of yet another week in July here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's programming, we’ll bring you this week's edition of BizTech where we take you on what goes into the production and assembling of cars in Ghana



Host of Lowdown, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei will come your way with a conversation with the Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe as they dissect a critical sector of the government.



Joel Eshun will bring you a special interaction with football fans of Accra Hearts of Oak as they clinched their first Ghana Premier League in almost 12 years on Sunday, July 11, 2021.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



