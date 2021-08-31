LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Tuesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Hello and welcome to the final day in August here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For Tuesday's programming, we will bring you, our cherished viewers a repeat of BizTech with a special focus on a young banker, Kwame Obeng Adjinah who quit after seven years to pursue his dream of real estate development to support Ghana's affordable housing sector.



Later on The Untold with host Etsey Atisu will air as he speaks with a 91-year Ghanaian man who was the first black student of American college.



#SayItLoud with Laud Harris Adu Asare will come your way with a rather sad story on how a stray bullet hit and killed a young woman while a wedding was taking place at Nima recently.



Finally, a repeat of Bloggers Forum with Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa and his guests will come your way as they dissect recent happenings in Ghana's entertainment industry.

These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



