LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Tuesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

For today's main programming, a repeat of #SayItLoud will air as host Laud Harris Adu Asare sits down with a Coronavirus survivor.

Wonder Ami Hagan and the People&Places team speak with a young genius, Ibrahim Sumaila. Ghana’s next Safo Kantanka in the making? Perhaps but he makes motorbikes, bicycles, go-carts, and many others from scraps and his works are unbelievably good!



The team visited his workshop to get personal with him and explore his multi-talents and his compelling story will blow your mind.



Later on, Abrantepa, the host of GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show, Blogger's Forum, sits with his able panellists to discuss arts and entertainment-related issues that made headlines this week.



In this playback episode, they discuss the effects of Shatta Wale, Medikal's case on the entertainment industry.

Parliament will later convene in the House to conduct proceedings of its 3rd meeting of the 8th Parliament. The House currently has 56 bills advertised which are to be considered.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



