LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Wednesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to yet another day of the week in August here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For Wednesday's programming, Host of Lowdown Nii Akwei Akwei will come your way with a conversation with a survivor of COVID-19.



A repeat of Bloggers Forum will also air as Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa and his guests dissect recent happenings in Ghana's entertainment industry.



Later on, a playback of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's launch for the commencement of works under government's 'Agenda 111' project will air on GhanaWeb TV.



The project which was launched in the Ashanti region on Tuesday August 17, 2021 is aimed at scaling up healthcare infrastructure in the country.

These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



