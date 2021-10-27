LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Wednesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to yet another Wednesday in October here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

As part of a Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness series, we will bring you episode nine of a series dubbed 'Stages of Breast Cancer'.



Dr. Sampson Asala will provide some tips on how breast cancer spreads. This will help you easily detect if there are any changes in the breast.



For today's main programming, Elsie Lamar will bring you an exclusive interview with Darkovibes. On this episode, the multi-talented Ghanaian singer discloses some interesting moments during the video shoot of his latest hot banger, Je’ Mappelle which features Davido.



He also recounts some mind-boggling encounters in his quest to climb the success ladder.



Later on, Wonder Ami Hagan and the People&Places team will bring you a repeat of an exciting edition as she explores Fadama, a unique community in the heart of Accra. The area is popular for a number of reasons, but most notable among them is the fact that spiritual leader of all Muslims in Ghana, the Chief Imam, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu lives in Fadama.

Wonder Ami Hagan and her guests during this episode take you through the history and lifestyle of the Fadama people whilst taking a tour through the area.



Parliament will also convene later in the day to proceed with sitting after it resumed from recess on Tuesday October 26, 2021.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



