LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Wednesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to the first Wednesday here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's main programming, Elsie Lamar will bring you a playback of an exclusive interview with Darkovibes. In this episode, the multi-talented Ghanaian singer discloses some interesting moments during the video shoot of his latest hot banger, Je’ Mappelle which features Davido.



He also recounts some mind-boggling encounters in his quest to climb the success ladder.



Later on, Wonder Ami Hagan and the People&Places team will bring you a repeat of an exciting edition as she explores Fadama, a unique community in the heart of Accra. The area is popular for a number of reasons, but most notable among them is the fact that spiritual leader of all Muslims in Ghana, the Chief Imam, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu lives in Fadama.



Wonder Ami Hagan and her guests during this episode take you through the history and lifestyle of the Fadama people whilst taking a tour through the area.



Parliament will later convene in the House to conduct proceedings of its 3rd meeting of the 8th Parliament. The House currently has 56 bills advertised which are to be considered.

These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:







