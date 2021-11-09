LIVESTREAMED: John Mahama and Jane Naana speak on TV XYZ

Tue, 9 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former President John Dramani Mahama is bringing his Thank Tour around the nation to an end.
The former president is climaxing his tour with trip around the country in the Greater Accra Region.
Mr Mahama is currently in the studios of TV XYZ with his 2020 presidential election running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman.
Watch former President Mahama and Prof. John Opoku Agyeman below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Bring an independent investigator to probe election 2020 and I will testify under oath – Mahama
- Asare Bossman is an NPP man, he treats me like his rival – John Mahama
- Today in History: God brought NPP so Ghanaians can appreciate NDC – Mahama
- FLASHBACK: Mahama cries over incompetent tag
- Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong named third fastest winger in FIFA 22
- Read all related articles