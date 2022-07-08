2
LIVESTREAMED: Kate Gyamfua talks about her National Women Organizer aspirations

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party's current Women Organizer Kate Gyamfua is speaking to Kwame Sefa Kayi of Peace FM

Kate Gyamfua is speaking about her aspirations to run again as National Women Organizer for the New Patriotic Party and how the party can break the 8.

The NPP has set July 15 to 17, 2022 to elect new national executives.

The elections will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium during a National Delegates Conference.

Several bigwigs within the party have filed to contest in the elections while some current executives aim to maintain their positions.

Watch the interview below::

