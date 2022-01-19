LIVESTREAMED: Ken Ofori-Atta holds press conference on economy

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will on Wednesday deliver an address at press conference in Accra to provide updates on Ghana's economy.

Over the past few days, some notable international organisations such as Bloomberg, IMF and Fitch have predicted economic distress for Ghana, particularly this year.



The latest is that from ratings agency Fitch who recently downgraded Ghana’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to ‘B-‘ from B with a negative economic outlook.



Fitch, in its latest report, explained the downgrade of Ghana’s IDRs and Negative Outlook reflect the sovereign’s loss of the country’s access to international capital markets in the second-half of 2021, following a pandemic-related [COVID-19] surge in government debt.



Already, Parliament has been at an impasse over the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy. The levy which was announced in the 2022 budget seeks to impose a 1.75 percent charge on all electronic transactions covering mobile money and others.

But ever since its announcement, the e-levy has been kicked against by the Minority Caucus of Parliament and a cross-section of the Ghanaian public.



Meanwhile, today's press conference will be moderated by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and delivered by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Watch the stream below:



