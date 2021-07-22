LIVESTREAMED: Kissi Agyebeng faces Appointments Committee

Kissi Agyebeng has been nominated as the second occupant for the Office of the Special Prosecutor

Kissi Agyebeng, the newly nominated Special Prosecutor, is before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

His appointment comes after Martin Amidu, the first ever Special Prosecutor, resigned in November 2020, citing interference by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as one of his reasons.



Kissi Agyebeng, a private legal practitioner, and a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, will therefore become the second Special Prosecutor, should he go through vetting successfully.



Per section 13 (8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), when the position of the SP becomes vacant, the President shall, within six months, appoint another qualified person for that portfolio.

