2
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Kwame Sefa Kayi 22.png Kwami Sefa Kayi is the host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This morning, another edition of Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, comes your way.

The multiple award-winning morning show sees an insightful morning of discussions that covers several issues of national interest.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education, and entertainment.

Segments on 'Kokrokoo’ include the sports tit-bits segment, the newspaper review segment as well as the discussion segment where experts and political leaders discuss issues of national importance.

Watch today’s edition of Kokrokoo below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
One NPP MP struck down by stroke - Asiedu Nketia alleges
Atuguba ‘misfired but calling for his arrest is stupid’ – Sekou Nkrumah
Music producer Eyoh Soundboy is dead
Rural market project funded with oil money does not exist - PIAC
Rural market project funded with oil money does not exist - PIAC
Duncan-Williams cautions politicians, security agencies about complacency
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba