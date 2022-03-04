1
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Kwame Sefa Kayi?resize=790%2C472&ssl=1 Kwami Sefa Kayi is the host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This morning, another edition of Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, comes your way.

The multiple award-winning morning show sees an insightful morning of discussions that covers several issues of national interest.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education, and entertainment.

Segments on 'Kokrokoo’ include the sports tit-bits segment, the newspaper review segment as well as the discussion segment where experts and political leaders discuss issues of national importance.

Watch today’s edition of Kokrokoo below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A look at Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s magnificent home and luxurious fleet of cars
Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Akufo-Addo told
Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games
Kwesi Pratt slams Ghanaians supporting Ukraine
Former NPP MP for Birim North passes on
Ethiopia FA mocks Wahab Adams’ nationality switch claim
Otto Addo drops experienced Wakaso, 6 others for Nigeria game
Coach abandons four Ghanaian players to join Ukraine soldiers to fight Russia
E-Levy: NDC boots out Ibn Chambas over ‘consensus’ agenda
Abdul Hayi Moomen quits GBC for top post at UDS