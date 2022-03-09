1
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Kwame Sefa Kayi 22.png Kwami Sefa Kayi is the host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This morning, another edition of Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, comes your way.

The multiple award-winning morning show sees an insightful morning of discussions that covers several issues of national interest.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education, and entertainment.

Segments on 'Kokrokoo’ include the sports tit-bits segment, the newspaper review segment as well as the discussion segment where experts and political leaders discuss issues of national importance.

Watch today’s edition of Kokrokoo below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP and Chieftaincy Minister not dead – Family
Any by-election will be 'mid-term referendum' for NPP - Bright Simmons
Sam George 'mocks' government
Why did Akufo-Addo take commercial flight to Dubai
People who have done time at Nsawam now policemen - Sam George
No NPP candidate can unseat Andrew Amoako - Ben Ephson
God prepared Agyemang Rawlings for the Presidency - Amoako Atta
Our juices were flowing - Stephanie Benson recounts erotic moments
World Cup play-off: Ghana turns to Dortmund winger for victory over Nigeria
I was warned Akufo-Addo govt was ‘vindictive’ - Kwesi Botchwey