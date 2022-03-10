LIVESTREAMED: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

1
Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Kwame Sefa Kayi 22.png Kwami Sefa Kayi is the host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This morning, another edition of Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, comes your way.

The multiple award-winning morning show sees an insightful morning of discussions that covers several issues of national interest.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education, and entertainment.

Segments on 'Kokrokoo’ include the sports tit-bits segment, the newspaper review segment as well as the discussion segment where experts and political leaders discuss issues of national importance.

Watch today’s edition of Kokrokoo below:

