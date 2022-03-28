0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Kwami Sefa Kayi 1.png Kwami Sefa Kayi is the host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This morning, another edition of Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, comes your way.

The multiple award-winning morning show sees an insightful morning of discussions that covers several issues of national interest.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education, and entertainment.

Segments on 'Kokrokoo’ include the sports tit-bits segment, the newspaper review segment as well as the discussion segment where experts and political leaders discuss issues of national importance.

Watch today’s edition of Kokrokoo below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former UG Vice Chancellor speaks on free SHS policy
Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian lady reveals both employer and son wanted to have sex with her
Akim Oda MP escapes mob attack as irate NPP supporters storm his residence
Black Stars land in Nigeria for World Cup play-off showdown
South Dayi MP calls out Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong on how Zanetor Rawlings gave him water when he was angry
Lydia Forson’s take on Will Smith’s slap incident at Oscars
Prince Tagoe makes bold claim about Felix Afena-Gyan
Mahama justifies silence on Kennedy Agyapong attacks
The latest information from Black Stars camp ahead of Nigeria game