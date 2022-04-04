0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Kwami Sefa Kayi 1.png Kwami Sefa Kayi is the host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This morning, another edition of Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, comes your way.

The multiple award-winning morning show sees an insightful morning of discussions that covers several issues of national interest.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education, and entertainment.

Segments on 'Kokrokoo’ include the sports tit-bits segment, the newspaper review segment as well as the discussion segment where experts and political leaders discuss issues of national importance.

Watch today’s edition of Kokrokoo below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile Of Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
Alexander Djiku makes history in French Ligue 1
Daniel Amokachi blames Calvin Bassey for Super Eagles failure to beat Ghana
Video of Asamoah Gyan training pops up after Ghana qualified for World Cup
There will be a major scandal if foreign travels by govt officials are audited – Nana Akomea
Inaki and Nico Williams spark nationality switch after liking Ghana’s 2022 World Cup draw
Ablakwa alleges Akufo-Addo flew luxurious private jet in US