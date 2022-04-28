1
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Kwami Sefa Kayi 1.png Kwami Sefa Kayi is the host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Another edition of Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, comes your way this morning.

The multiple award-winning morning show sees an insightful morning of discussions that covers several issues of national interest.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education, and entertainment.

Segments on 'Kokrokoo' include the sports tit-bits segment, the newspaper review segment as well as the discussion segment, where experts and political leaders discuss issues of national importance.

Watch today’s edition of Kokrokoo below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I still hate Suarez - Mahama tells Asamoah Gyan ahead of his book launch
Why Ghanaian footballer chose Qatar over Black Stars
Alan-Bawumia ticket is ‘rubbish, childish symbolism’ – Kwesi Pratt
Fire all striking workers, replace them with military – Prof. Adei
Kalsoum Sinare: The gorgeous wife and children of former Black Stars player Tony Baffoe
Jojo Wollacott reveals best friend in Black Stars
Please buy Ghana – Kofi Bentil ‘begs’ Elon Musk
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner