0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Kwame Sefa Kayi 22.png Kwami Sefa Kayi is the host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Another edition of Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, comes your way this morning.

The multiple award-winning show sees an insightful morning of discussions that covers several issues of national interest.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education, and entertainment.

Segments on 'Kokrokoo' include the sports tit-bits segment, the newspaper review segment, and the discussion segment, where experts and political leaders discuss issues of national importance.

Watch today’s edition of Kokrokoo below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gunshot wound exposes runaway armed robber
How Ben Ephson wrongly predicted another election in Ghana
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011
Here are the Cardinals from Ghana
The masons lost its relevance centuries ago - Afenyo-Markin mocked
Powerful and popular Ghanaians who are freemasons
Ken Agyapong won't let daughter marry delivery guy
I cheated on him because of hunger - LilWin’s ex-wife
Gifty Anti's wedding lasted 3 days - A Plus recalls