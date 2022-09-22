LIVESTREAMED: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

0
Yaw Keseh1.png Nana Yaw Kesseh is host of today's edition of Kokrokoo

Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Another edition of Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, comes your way this morning.

The multiple award-winning show sees an insightful morning of discussions covering several national interest issues.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education and entertainment.

Segments on 'K165212okrokoo' include the sports tit-bits segment, the newspaper review segment, and the discussion segment, where experts and political leaders discuss issues of national importance.

Watch today’s edition of Kokrokoo below:

