LIVESTREAMED: Korankye Ankrah receives US Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Apostle General, Sam Korankye-Ankrah is to be honoured with the esteemed Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by the USA government.

Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah is a Ghanaian minister and televangelist who serves as the Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International, a church in Ghana with more than 30,000 members. He is also the first vice president of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council.



The Apostle General is to be honoured with the esteemed Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by the USA government through the administration of President Joe Biden.



This will be taking place at The Oil Dome of Royalhouse Chapel, on Sunday, 6th February 2022. Which will start at 8.30 am.



A delegation from the USA will be at The Oil Dome to make the presentation to the Apostle General.



The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is offered in multiple levels and is designed to recognize each milestone of an individual’s service achievement. Levels include bronze, silver, gold and the highest honour, the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for those who contribute more than 4,000 hours of service in their lifetime.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is intended for individuals with at least 10 years of documented accomplishments in the field of higher education sustainability who have had a significant impact on a large number of individuals and organizations



The public is being invited to this historic event.



