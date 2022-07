Kwami Sefa Kayi is host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyapong is speaking to Kwame Sefa Kayi of Peace FM.

The former general secretary of the ruling party is speaking about his suspension from the party in 2016, his relationship with some members of the party and his ambition to contest for the party’s flagbearership.



Watch the interview below: