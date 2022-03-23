LIVESTREAMED: Kwabena Agyepong opens up on Starr Chat

Kwabena Agyepong, former NPP General Secretary

Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, is on Starr FM's personality talk show, Starr Chat.

He is answering questions from host Nana Aba Anamoah on a range of issues -from politics to national issues and his personal life.



Starr Chat is a weekly talk programme that has gotten newsmakers to open up about their life and areas of expertise.

Watch the livestream below:



