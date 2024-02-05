LIVESTREAMED: Mahama holds town hall meeting in Yendi as part of his building Ghana tour

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has resumed his ‘Building the Ghana We Want’ campaign tour.

He has over the past week been in the northern part of Ghana.



Mahama, a former president of Ghana, is now holding a town wall meeting at Yendi in the Northern Region.



Earlier today, Monday, February 5, 2024, he paid a courtesy call to Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, the Overlord of Dagbon, at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.



