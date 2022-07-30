20
LIVESTREAMED: Mahama, wife hold thanksgiving service to mark 30th marriage anniversary

Video Archive
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president, John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama are celebrating their 30th marriage anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the couple are holding a thanksgiving service at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church in Accra.

On July 27, the former president took to social media to pen a lovely message to his wife, Lordina Dramani Mahama. He also shared an image of them in a hearty mood of love.

"Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person. In my wife, Lordina, I have found a life-partner with whom I have shared every step of life’s journey this past 30 years and more," the former president earlier wrote.

Watch the stream below:

