LIVESTREAMED: Ministry of National Security addresses terrorism issues

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
In collaboration with the Ministry of Information, the Ministry of National Security as part of efforts to raise awareness among Ghanaians on the threat of terrorism in Ghana is organising a National Security Sensitisation Campaign event dubbed (See Something Same Something Campaign).
The campaign aims to put the country on high alert to help avert the threat of terrorism in Ghana.
The government is expected to outline measures to boost the country's effort against terrorism.
The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah among other dignitaries are expected to grace the event.
Watch the Livestream of the campaign below
