LIVESTREAMED: News Night On Metro TV

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
News Night, the main evening news bulletin on Metro TV is LIVE.
The host is joined by segment presenters to present topical news stories, information from business, sports, entertainment and international space.
The bulletin is LIVE every day between 7 pm – 8 pm.
Watch the livestream below
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim
Father of Rastafarian student at Achimota School complains about son's crude, disrespectful behaviour