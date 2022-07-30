0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: News Night on Metro TV

NewsNight Metro TV Major Bulletin.png News Night is the main evening news bulletin on Metro TV

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

News Night, the main evening news bulletin on Metro TV is LIVE.

The host is joined by segment presenters to present topical news stories, information from business, sports, entertainment and international space.

The bulletin is LIVE every day between 7 pm - 8 pm.

Highlife legends Akatakyie and Tic Tac are guests on the show with pundits Amanda Jissih and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo also on the panel.

Watch the livestream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service