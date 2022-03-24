LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Thu, 24 Mar 2022

Welcome to a bright and new day in the month of March as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's programming, Paulina Dedaa Opoku comes your way with Moans and Cuddles as she discusses how to move on after the death of a partner with her guests.

On Sports Check, Perez Erzoah-Kwaw sits down with John Paintsil, a former Black Stars player to discuss the Ghana vs Nigeria match on Friday, March 25.

A repeat of The Lowdown with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei will also air as Ghanaians share how they are coping with economic hardships in the country.

George Ayisi will also come your way with the story of a stabbed SWESBUS student on the repeat of #SayItLoud.

These and many other national events will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

