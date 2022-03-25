LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's finally weekend, as you gear up for an amazing time, GhanaWeb has put together content that is meant to educate, entertain and inform you on all topics and subjects.

We start things off with the latest gist in the industry with Maame Akua Kyei on Nkommo Woho.

Bloggers' Forum follows next with Abrantepa and his guests as they discuss the VGMA's and 3Music awards main event.

Deputy Director of Flexi Clay Ghana, Christopher Quarshie takes his turn on BizTech and emphasizes the need to use clay to undertake building construction.

A repeat of Sports Debate follows with Joel Eshun on the streets of Accra asking sports fans about their views of the match between Ghana and Nigeria.

We end with a repeat of Moans and Cuddles as Paulina Amma Broni tackles the topic of how to move on after the death of a partner.

This and many more national events will also be aired. Stay tuned

