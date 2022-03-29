0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Video Archive
Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's the 29th of March we are getting closer to the end of the month. GhanaWeb has complied for you today insightful, educative and informative content on all topics and subjects.

We start things off with #SayItLoud as George Ayisi sits down with the student who was stabbed by his schoolmates.

We continue with a repeat of Bloggers' Forum as Abrantepa and his panel discusses the 3Music awards and VGMA nominees list.

Wonder Ami Hagan takes us places on People and Places, this time she takes us all the way to Kwahu to look at how Ghanaian earthenware bowls, pots, and ceramics are crafted.

A repeat of Diaspora Link follows with Elijah Mukkram as the next guest.

We end things with Sports check with Perez Erzoa.

Things and many more on GhanaWeb TV... stay tuned.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presence of ambulance raises suspicion of bedridden MP brought to Parliament
E-Levy finally passed
E-Levy finally passed
Prophet Ogyam Nyame predicts doom for Black Stars in Abuja
Asamoah Gyan predicts countries that will qualify for World Cup, undecided about Ghana, Nigeria
Kwabena Agyepong joins NPP flagbearer race
14-year-old girl married off to 48-year-old man
‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja
Why this video of Alhaji Grusah is trending on social media platforms
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja