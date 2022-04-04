LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to a brand new Monday in the month of April as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's programming, Diallo Sumbry sits with Akosua Ayim to discuss some of her experiences in her journey to Ghana on Diaspora Link.



On The Lowdown, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei also discusses living with sickle cell disease in Ghana with sickle cell advocates.



Ernestina Serwaa Asante and Mawuli Ahorlumegah will also come your way with headlines that made the business news in the past week in the repeat of BizTech.



A repeat of Nkommo Wo Ho with Amma Broni will be aired to satisfy all your gist needs.

A livestream of Parliament's special proceedings for today and many other national events will also be aired.



Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



