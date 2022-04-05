0
LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Tue, 5 Apr 2022

Welcome to the first Tuesday in the month of April as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On today's menu, Diallo Sumbry sits with Akosua Ayim to discuss some of her experiences in her journey to Ghana on the repeat of Diaspora Link.

George Ayisi will come your way with a playback of Ghanaians views on E-levy passage on #SayItLoud.

Abrantepa, host of Bloggers' Forum will also come your way with a review of 3Music Awards with his panellists.

Emmanuel Enin, Daniel O0duro, Joseph Adamafio and Babatunde Adeola will give of a review of the Ghana-Nigeria game that qualified Ghana to 2022 World Cup.

A livestream of Parliament's proceedings for today, Tuesday, April 5 and many other national events will also be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

