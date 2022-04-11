0
LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another Monday in April 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Elsie Lamar, host of Talkertainment comes your way with a one-on-one interview with the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé.

On The Lowdown, Ismail Akwei also discusses living with sickle cell disease in Ghana with sickle cell advocates.

Host of BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante sits with two financial experts; Michael Adjei and Des Amey to discuss how to save and invest money to accrue some interest.

Diallo Sumbry will also serve you with an interview with award-winning swimmer Siphiwe Baleka on Diaspora Link.

Paula Amma Broni, host of Nkommo Wo Ho will serve you with a playback of the last two week's entertainment gist.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

