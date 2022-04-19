0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Video Archive
Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another Tuesday in April 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Diallo Sumbry will serve you his interview with Keren Johnson on Diaspora Link.

On The Lowdown, Ismail Akwei also discusses the missing link in Ghana's dying movie industry with Ekow Blankson, a veteran actor.

Host of People and Places, Wonder Ami Hagan explores the Chenku waterfalls at Dodowa with her team.

Abrantepa, host of Bloggers' Forum will serve you with a discussion on Black Sherif's lawsuit with his panellists.

Amma Broni will also bring you all the gist in the entertainment industry from last week.

And last but not the least, George Ayisi will bring you the version of the Ghanaian who was threatened to be slain by a Lebanese on #SayItLoud.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Stop blaming Ghana’s economic woes on us – Russia
'Hands off Mexico’s Presidential Jet!' – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo
We will act on Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo – Minority
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival