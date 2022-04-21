LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to another Thursday in April 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Joseph Adamafio will serve you his interview with Asamoah Gyan's manager, Sammmy Anim Addo.



On the repeat of The Lowdown, Ismail Akwei also discusses the missing link in Ghana's dying movie industry with Ekow Blankson, a veteran actor.



Host of Diaspora Link, Diallo Sumbry comes your way with a repeat of his interview with Keren Johnson, an entrepreneur.



Paula Amma Broni will also bring you a discussion on finding love as successful person with her guests on the playback of Moans and Cuddles.

And last but not the least, George Ayisi will bring you the version of the Ghanaian who was threatened to be slain by a Lebanese on the repeat of #SayItLoud.



Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



