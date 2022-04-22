LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Fri, 22 Apr 2022

It's a brand new day in April 2022 and GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Abrantepa, host of Bloggers' Forum will also entertain you with all the big stories in the entertainment industry from Bridget Otoo's clash with Stonebwoy on his NFT deal among others.

Joseph Adamafio will serve you his interview with Asamoah Gyan's manager, Sammy Anim Addo on the repeat of Sports Check.

On the repeat of Sports Debate, Joel Eshun asks Ghanaians if Asamoah Gyan should join Black Stars' 2022 World Cup squad.

Host of BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante comes your way with a report done by Mawuli Ahorlumegah on the manufacturing process of electric bicycles.

Paula Amma Broni will also bring you all the latest gist in showbiz for this week.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

