0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Video Archive
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to a brand new day in April 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Ismail Akwei will serve you a repeat of his interview with Sheikh Kishk Bashir Yandu, an Islamic scholar to discuss some common misconceptions about the Islamic Religion.

Joseph Adamafio will also bring back to you his interview with Asamoah Gyan's manager, Sammy Anim Addo on Sports Check.

Paula Amma Broni will come your way with Moans and Cuddles to dissect relationship issues with her guests.

And last but not the least, George Ayisi will bring you the version of the Ghanaian who was threatened to be slain by a Lebanese on #SayItLoud.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asante Kotoko ban defender Patrick Asmah for misconduct
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
Three Ghanaian footballers you never knew were twins
You're undisputed - Yul Edochie consoles wife with a new title
5 potential First Ladies for 2024
Akufo-Addo intervenes, causes NPP to suspend Yendi constituency elections
'I married not for myself but for the presidency' - Kwame Nkrumah
Respect cannot go past seasoned defenders - Kwakye Ofosu hits back at critics of Inaki, Nketiah, and co
I still hate Suarez - Mahama tells Asamoah Gyan ahead of his book launch