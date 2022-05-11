LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's finally mid-week meaning it's almost the weekend and GhanaWeb has put together content that will keep you on your toes.

We start things off with Talkertainment as Elsie Lamar has a conversation with Shugatiti at the VGMAs.

We continue with a repeat of The Untold as Etsey Atisu takes us through the healing gardens of Alberta Aku-Sika.

Sports Debate comes with your way as Emmanuel Enin takes to the streets of GIJ to get their views on who will be the next GFA president, Asamoah Gyan, Anthony Baffoe, or Appiah.

We end things with People and Places as Wonder Ami Hagan sits down with the man turning waste into art.

This and many more on GhanaWeb Tv. Stay tuned.

