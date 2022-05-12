LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Thu, 12 May 2022

Welcome to another day, GhanaWeb has put together content that is meant to educate, entertain and inform you on all subjects and topics.

Today we start things off with Sports Check as Asante Kotoko legend Opoku Nti assesses the performance of his former club and the Black Stars in this edition with Joseph Adamafio.

We continue with a repeat of the Lowdown as Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits down it the deputy head of co-operate affairs at the Ghana tourism authority.

#SayItLoud follows next with George Ayisi as he sits down with the victim of a video that went viral of a Lebanese man threatening to kill him with a machete.

We end things with a repeat of Moans & Cuddles as Paul Amma Broni and her guests speak on how they wish they had dated more in their 20's

This and so much more on GhanaWeb TV.

