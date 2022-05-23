LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to the last Monday of the month of May, GhanaWeb has carefully selected content to educate entertain, and inform you on all topics and subjects.

Today on our menu we start things 0ff with Diaspora Link, Diallo0 Sumbry sits down with Camesha Cox.



A repeat of Talkertainment follows as host Elsie Lamar sits down with the French Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie.



A repeat of The Untold follows with Etsey Atisu taking a stroll through the healing Gardens of Alberta Aku-Sika.



Ismail Akwei sits down with the PRO of Ghana Prisons Service, Courage Atsem to look at the state of prisons here in Ghana on a repeat of The Lowdown.

Paula Amma Broni comes your way with Nkommo Woho and we end things with BizTech.



This and many more on GhanaWeb TV. Stay tuned.



