LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another Monday in May 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Diallo Sumbry sits with Fred Mawuli Degbee, the chief caretaker of Heel the World Ghana on Diaspora Link.

On The Lowdown, Ismail Akwei discusses some of the misconceptions about the traditional religion in Ghana with Numo Blafo III, a Ga Wulomo.

Elsie will also bring you a one-on-one discussion with Black Sherif in the repeat of Talkertainment.

And last but not the least, Ernestina Serwaa Asante will come with an explainer on some financial policies in the repeat of BizTech with Mawuli Ahorlumegah.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
