LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the first day of the month of June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Elsie Lamar sits with Black Sherif on the repeat of Talkertainment.

On Sports Debate, Joel Eshun brings you a preview of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match on Saturday, May 28 with football fans on the repeat of the show.

Etsey Atisu will also come your way with a thrilling interview with Ibrahim Mahama the artiste on the repeat of People&Places.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

