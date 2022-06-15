0
LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Wed, 15 Jun 2022

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Etsey Atisu delves into the life of Rev. Father Andrew Campbell on how he earned the name the 'Lepers' Priest' on The Untold.

Elsie Lamar sits with comedian OB Amponsah on the Talkertainment show.

Parliament proceedings on Wednesday, June 15, will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed. Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

