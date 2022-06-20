0
LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Ernestina Serwaa Asante alongside Mawuli Ahorlumegah brings you factors that impact fuel price increment by COPEC.

Ismail Akwei will also come your way with his interview with Jonathan Quaye, Ghana's only tandem paragliding pilot on The Lowdown.

Parliament proceedings on Friday, June 17, will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

