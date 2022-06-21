LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Abrantepa sits with his pundits to discuss the reactions of celebrities regarding the perennial floods in the country on Bloggers' Forum.



Wonder Ami Hagan also comes your way with a tour of the only waterfall in Accra at Dodowa on People and Places.



Parliament proceedings on Tuesday, June 21, will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed.

Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



