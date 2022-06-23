LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, GhanaWeb launches the Youth Edition of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards with its able media practitioners Ismail Akwei, Etsey Atisu, and Naa Oyoe Quartey.

Ismail Akwei interviews Ghana's only tandem paragliding pilot, Jonathan Quaye on The Lowdown.

Parliament proceedings on Thursday, June 23, will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

