LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in June 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, A playback of the Youth Edition of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards will come your way with its able media practitioners Ismail Akwei, Etsey Atisu, and Naa Oyoe Quartey.

Abrantepa sits with pundits to discuss celebs' anger over Ghana's perennial floods on Bloggers' Forum.

Parliament proceedings on Friday, June 24, will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

