LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Tue, 5 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another bright and beautiful day in July 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Wonder Ami Hagan explores Shai Hills with her team on People&Places.

Parliament proceedings on Tuesday, July 5, will also be aired. These and many other national events will be streamed.

A playback of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards-Youth Edition launch will air on your screen.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

